Civilian and active-duty Airmen assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform roadway maintenance, repaving, and replacement of concrete pads on the runway areas on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2019. Civil engineer Airmen keep military facilities, utilities, roadways and runways in peak condition to support the diverse and challenging missions demanded of America's Air Force every day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031856

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Civilian and active-duty Airmen assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform roadway maintenance, repaving, and replacement of concrete pads on the runway areas on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2019. Civil engineer Airmen keep military facilities, utilities, roadways and runways in peak condition to support the diverse and challenging missions demanded of America's Air Force every day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

