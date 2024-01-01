rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031857
Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bennett, a native of New Orleans, and a military working dog handler assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, works with Kimba, a Belgian Malinois, at one of the kennels on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2018. Kimba is approaching retirement after ten-years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031857

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More