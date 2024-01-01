https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJBER fire protection specialists certify as ice rescue techniciansU.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Saumier, a fire protection specialist with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, pauses for a portrait after completing the practical skills portion of ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031859View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5342 x 8013 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJBER fire protection specialists certify as ice rescue techniciansU.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Saumier, a fire protection specialist with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, pauses for a portrait after completing the practical skills portion of ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2020. The training, conducted in minus 15 degree Fahrenheit weather, taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. After completion of a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore