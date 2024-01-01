rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031862
U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, prepare to enter a simulated…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, prepare to enter a simulated village in Humvees during the Company’s annual evaluation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 8, 2019. The Cape May-based Soldiers were evaluated by 1st Army Soldiers from the 1-315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, on numerous combat tasks including reacting to a chemical threat and improvised explosive devices, evacuating casualties while under fire, and recovering disabled vehicles. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031862

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, prepare to enter a simulated village in Humvees during the Company’s annual evaluation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 8, 2019. The Cape May-based Soldiers were evaluated by 1st Army Soldiers from the 1-315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, on numerous combat tasks including reacting to a chemical threat and improvised explosive devices, evacuating casualties while under fire, and recovering disabled vehicles. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More