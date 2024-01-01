rawpixel
U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard's Honor Guard practice a six-Soldier funeral detail at the parade field at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, N.J., Oct. 25, 2018. This is an honor reserved for service members who die on active duty. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031865

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

