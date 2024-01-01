rawpixel
New Jersey Army National Guard Private 1st Class Tajanay Blackwell from the 253rd Transportation Company stands for a portrait before deployment to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma at the Cape May Armory, Cape May Court House, N.J., Sept. 8, 2017. This image was captured with a tilt-shift lens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031871

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

