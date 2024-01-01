rawpixel
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erica Garcia prepares for the sprint portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 17, 2017. Garcia is assigned to the 108th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031873

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

