North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Gray performs gas tungston arc welding on stainless steel during the Allied Trade Specialist Course 30 class hosted by the New Jersey National Guard's Regional Training Support-Maintenance, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 17, 2018. Allied Trade Specialists supervise and perform the fabrication, repair and modification of metallic and nonmetallic parts. They operate lathes, drill presses, grinders and other machine shop equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031877

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

