Phlebotomist Sandra Rodriguez, left, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Ewing, N.J., prepares to remove a blood donation needle from Cadet Destiny Barker’s arm during a blood drive at the New Jersey National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 24, 2018. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an education program that provides 16 to 18 year-old high school dropouts the opportunity to undergo an intense 22-week structured residential program in a quasi-military environment and prepares them for the GED exam. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031879

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

