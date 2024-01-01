https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhlebotomist Sandra Rodriguez, left, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Ewing, N.J., removes a blood donation needle from Cadet Gabrielle Reyes’ arm during a blood drive at the New Jersey National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 24, 2018. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an education program that provides 16 to 18 year-old high school dropouts the opportunity to undergo an intense 22-week structured residential program in a quasi-military environment and prepares them for the GED exam. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031880View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPhlebotomist Sandra Rodriguez, left, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Ewing, N.J., removes a blood donation needle from Cadet Gabrielle Reyes’ arm during a blood drive at the New Jersey National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 24, 2018. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an education program that provides 16 to 18 year-old high school dropouts the opportunity to undergo an intense 22-week structured residential program in a quasi-military environment and prepares them for the GED exam. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore