Air Force military working dog, Chase, bites Staff Sgt. Rodreques Boyd, assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, during aggression training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2018. The military working dog teams routinely perform this training to maintain their skills and operational readiness. Boyd is a native of Atlanta, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031881

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Air Force military working dog, Chase, bites Staff Sgt. Rodreques Boyd, assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, during aggression training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2018. The military working dog teams routinely perform this training to maintain their skills and operational readiness. Boyd is a native of Atlanta, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

