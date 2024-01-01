rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031882
Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Michael Norris fires the M136E1 AT4-CS confined light anti-armor weapon while competing in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Michael Norris fires the M136E1 AT4-CS confined light anti-armor weapon while competing in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 15, 2018. National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 is a four-day competition that tests Soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a series of events that demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competitors represent the top Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031882

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Michael Norris fires the M136E1 AT4-CS confined light anti-armor weapon while competing in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 15, 2018. National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 is a four-day competition that tests Soldiers' mental and physical toughness through a series of events that demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competitors represent the top Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More