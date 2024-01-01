rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031884
Jess Hargrave, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, lines up safety cones in a road construction zone of Provider Drive on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Civil engineer Airmen are performing an overlay of the degraded pavement, and shoulder work from Wilkens Drive to Westover Avenue expected to be complete by Sept. 5. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031884

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

