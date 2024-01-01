rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031885
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Kopplin, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a drip torch to light a back fire during a controlled burn at the Infantry Platoon Battle Course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2017. Controlled burns consume accumulated dry brush and grass thereby reducing the risk of wildfires. Kopplin is a native of Willard, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

More