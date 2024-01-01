rawpixel
An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, fires an M4 carbine during night live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the night live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, fires an M4 carbine during night live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the night live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

