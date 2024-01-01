rawpixel
Iditarod 2017The ceremonial start to the 45th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was hosted at Anchorage, Alaska, March 4…
Iditarod 2017
The ceremonial start to the 45th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was hosted at Anchorage, Alaska, March 4, 2017. For 11 miles, more than 1,150 dogs pulled 72 mushers for the day’s run to Campbell Airstrip. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

