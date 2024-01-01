rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031889
Fire protection specialist Airman 1st Class Brian Charles, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., assigned to the 673rd Civil…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fire protection specialist Airman 1st Class Brian Charles, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, watches fellow Airmen gather water hoses after firefighter training on a simulated aircraft fire at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Aircraft live fire training is conducted periodically throughout the year at JBER to ensure Airmen are prepared to combat aircraft fuel fires. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031889

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Fire protection specialist Airman 1st Class Brian Charles, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, watches fellow Airmen gather water hoses after firefighter training on a simulated aircraft fire at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Aircraft live fire training is conducted periodically throughout the year at JBER to ensure Airmen are prepared to combat aircraft fuel fires. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More