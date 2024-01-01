rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031890
Lora Ramzey smiles during an aerial demonstration during the Special Needs and Department of Defense Family Day at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lora Ramzey smiles during an aerial demonstration during the Special Needs and Department of Defense Family Day at the Arctic Thunder Open House, June 29, 2018. This biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers and ground acts to include the JBER joint forces, U.S. Air Force F-22, and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrations teams, June 30-July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031890

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Lora Ramzey smiles during an aerial demonstration during the Special Needs and Department of Defense Family Day at the Arctic Thunder Open House, June 29, 2018. This biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers and ground acts to include the JBER joint forces, U.S. Air Force F-22, and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrations teams, June 30-July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More