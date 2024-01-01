https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031894Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army Spc. William Reeves, assigned to the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, proceeds to the rally point after conducting airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2018. The Soldiers of 4/25 belong to the only American airborne brigade in the Pacific and are trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031894View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2388 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4446 x 3034 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army Spc. William Reeves, assigned to the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, proceeds to the rally point after conducting airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2018. The Soldiers of 4/25 belong to the only American airborne brigade in the Pacific and are trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore