U.S. Army Spc. William Reeves, assigned to the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, proceeds to the rally point after conducting airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2018. The Soldiers of 4/25 belong to the only American airborne brigade in the Pacific and are trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031894

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More