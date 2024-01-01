rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031897
Alaska Air National Guardsmen keep the 176th Wing mission readyAlaska Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 176th…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Alaska Air National Guardsmen keep the 176th Wing mission ready
Alaska Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, perform routine inspections for a HC-130 Hercules and a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2016. The inspections ensure that the aircraft remain mission ready and safe. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031897

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Alaska Air National Guardsmen keep the 176th Wing mission ready
Alaska Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, perform routine inspections for a HC-130 Hercules and a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2016. The inspections ensure that the aircraft remain mission ready and safe. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

More