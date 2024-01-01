https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031898Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAirman 1st Class Nathaniel Powers, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 673d Medical Operations Squadron, carries the U.S. flag while completing a five-mile ruck at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2018. Powers, a native of Collierville, Tenn., rucks every Friday from the JBER hospital to his dormitory to maintain his physical fitness - and carries the U.S. flag to honor the sacrifices of veterans past. (U. S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031898View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2336 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3581 x 5365 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAirman 1st Class Nathaniel Powers, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 673d Medical Operations Squadron, carries the U.S. flag while completing a five-mile ruck at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2018. Powers, a native of Collierville, Tenn., rucks every Friday from the JBER hospital to his dormitory to maintain his physical fitness - and carries the U.S. flag to honor the sacrifices of veterans past. (U. S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore