Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Powers, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 673d Medical Operations Squadron, carries…
Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Powers, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 673d Medical Operations Squadron, carries the U.S. flag while completing a five-mile ruck at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2018. Powers, a native of Collierville, Tenn., rucks every Friday from the JBER hospital to his dormitory to maintain his physical fitness - and carries the U.S. flag to honor the sacrifices of veterans past. (U. S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

