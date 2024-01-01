rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031899
Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rafie Baez, a helicopter maintenance mechanic assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, services a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter during a routine phase inspection at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2016. The HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter is undergoing a phase inspection to ensure the aircraft is safe and remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031899

View CC0 License

