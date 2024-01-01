rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031957
U.S. Air Force and New Jersey state fire protection specialists with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing perform live fire training at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4031957

View CC0 License

