Magazines loaded with 5.56mm ammunition await usage during Infantry Advanced Leader Course marksmanship training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 9, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031961

View CC0 License

