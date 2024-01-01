rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031965
U.S. Army Spc. Emma E. Archut, 328th Military Police Company, reloads an M9 pistol during the New Jersey Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 9, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031965

View CC0 License

