https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031969Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army Sgts. Eric J. Boyer, left, and Nicky Lam, both Survey Team Members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031969View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army Sgts. Eric J. Boyer, left, and Nicky Lam, both Survey Team Members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard. Original public domain image from FlickrMore