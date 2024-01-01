rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
The sun rises over the Arctic tundra in the Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2016. U.S. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031992

View CC0 License

