rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031999
Soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters company gathered at the National Guard Training Center…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters company gathered at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031999

View CC0 License

Soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters company gathered at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J. Original public domain image from Flickr

More