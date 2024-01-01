rawpixel
Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Russ Baker, assigned to the 437th Transport Squadron based out of Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Canada, performs pre-flight checks before refueling operations in training airspace over Alaska during the Red Flag-Alaska 19-3 exercise, Aug. 15, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032009

View CC0 License

