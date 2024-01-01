rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032022
A U.S. Army Soldier from the New Jersey National Guard's Honor Guard holds a folded flag during training at the Lawrenceville Armory, N.J., Feb. 12, 2015. The Soldiers were trying out for a coveted position on the Honor Guard team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032022

View CC0 License

