rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032025
A tent stake lays on the ground partially covered by ice crystals as Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A tent stake lays on the ground partially covered by ice crystals as Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032025

View CC0 License

A tent stake lays on the ground partially covered by ice crystals as Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska. Original public domain image from Flickr

More