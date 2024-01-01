rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032038
Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alaska stand at the position of attention as they participate in a Noncommissioned Officer…
Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alaska stand at the position of attention as they participate in a Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremony at the Alaska Army National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032038

View CC0 License

