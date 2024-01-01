https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032038Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alaska stand at the position of attention as they participate in a Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremony at the Alaska Army National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2019. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032038View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSoldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alaska stand at the position of attention as they participate in a Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremony at the Alaska Army National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2019. Original public domain image from FlickrMore