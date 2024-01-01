https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032052Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe setting sun casts light through the barrel of a M119A2 105mm howitzer as paratroopers assigned to Alpha Battery. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032052View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe setting sun casts light through the barrel of a M119A2 105mm howitzer as paratroopers assigned to Alpha Battery. Original public domain image from FlickrMore