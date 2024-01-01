rawpixel
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron flies in formation during a low-level flight for Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2016. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032060

