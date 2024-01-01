rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032064
Marcus Paine pilots his 1941 Stearman airplane during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and Family Day at Joint Base…
Marcus Paine pilots his 1941 Stearman airplane during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and Family Day at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 29, 2016. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032064

View CC0 License

