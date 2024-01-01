rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032066
A caution sign marks the entrance to kennels belonging to U.S. Army military working dogs assigned to the 549th Military…
A caution sign marks the entrance to kennels belonging to U.S. Army military working dogs assigned to the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 17, 2016. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4032066

View CC0 License

