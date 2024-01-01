https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBull bison with a runny nose walks in the road near Midway Geyser Basin. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032607View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 6000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBull bison with a runny nose walks in the road near Midway Geyser Basin. Original public domain image from FlickrMore