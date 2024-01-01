https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032687Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeast chipumk searches for food on a fallen tree. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032687View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7555 x 5037 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLeast chipumk searches for food on a fallen tree. Original public domain image from FlickrMore