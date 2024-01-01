rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032812
Juniper illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Juniper illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4032812

View CC0 License

Juniper illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More