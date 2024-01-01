rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032814
Standing Ruff painting in high resolution by Gerardus van Veen (1620-1683). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Standing Ruff painting in high resolution by Gerardus van Veen (1620-1683). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4032814

View CC0 License

