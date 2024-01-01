https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032990Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRock paintings at the Great Gallery in Horseshoe Canyon. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4032990View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 779 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2631 x 1707 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRock paintings at the Great Gallery in Horseshoe Canyon. Original public domain image from FlickrMore