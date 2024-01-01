rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034053
Star PartyVisitors view night sky objects through a telescope. Celebrating the designation of Canyonlands as an…
Star Party
Visitors view night sky objects through a telescope. Celebrating the designation of Canyonlands as an International Dark Sky Park, September 18, 2015

 

Credit: NPS/Chris Wonderly. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4034053

View CC0 License

