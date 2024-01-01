rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034514
Domestic Sheep Released in Price Valley on the New Meadows Ranger District located on the Payette National Forest. Nearly…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Domestic Sheep Released in Price Valley on the New Meadows Ranger District located on the Payette National Forest. Nearly 925 sheep were released over the span of two days, June 12, 2020 (Forest Service Photo by Cody Allred). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4034514

View CC0 License

Domestic Sheep Released in Price Valley on the New Meadows Ranger District located on the Payette National Forest. Nearly 925 sheep were released over the span of two days, June 12, 2020 (Forest Service Photo by Cody Allred). Original public domain image from Flickr

More