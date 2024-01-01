https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Middle Fork Weiser River area during the winter. This area is located on the Payette National Forest's Council Ranger District. (Courtesy Photo by Todd Leeds). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4034525View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3663 x 2747 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Middle Fork Weiser River area during the winter. This area is located on the Payette National Forest's Council Ranger District. (Courtesy Photo by Todd Leeds). Original public domain image from FlickrMore