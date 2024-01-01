rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034911
Spring cactus blossom on the Fishlake National Forest, June 22, 2018. Forest Service photo by John Zapell. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring cactus blossom on the Fishlake National Forest, June 22, 2018. Forest Service photo by John Zapell. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4034911

View CC0 License

Spring cactus blossom on the Fishlake National Forest, June 22, 2018. Forest Service photo by John Zapell. Original public domain image from Flickr

More