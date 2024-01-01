https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034930Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheepeater MountainPacking a bed and other supplies to Sheepeater Mountain fire look out. Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, Payette National Forest. Photo by Patrick J Brown, 2008. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4034930View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1536 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSheepeater MountainPacking a bed and other supplies to Sheepeater Mountain fire look out. Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, Payette National Forest. Photo by Patrick J Brown, 2008. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMore