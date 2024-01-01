rawpixel
Sheepeater MountainPacking a bed and other supplies to Sheepeater Mountain fire look out. Frank Church-River of No Return…
Sheepeater Mountain
Packing a bed and other supplies to Sheepeater Mountain fire look out. Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, Payette National Forest. Photo by Patrick J Brown, 2008. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4034930

View CC0 License

