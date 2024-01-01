rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035042
Aspen fall leaves at Beaver Ranger District, Fishlake National Forest, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aspen fall leaves at Beaver Ranger District, Fishlake National Forest, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035042

View CC0 License

Aspen fall leaves at Beaver Ranger District, Fishlake National Forest, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More