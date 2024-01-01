rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035044
Water freezes on rocks along Ostler Fork Creek below Amethyst Lake, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Water freezes on rocks along Ostler Fork Creek below Amethyst Lake, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035044

View CC0 License

Water freezes on rocks along Ostler Fork Creek below Amethyst Lake, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More