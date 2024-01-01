rawpixel
Lightning, Wildfire, and Rainbows all came together in the Jacks Valley, Jacks Fire-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada. Forest Service photo by Hillary Williams. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035072

View CC0 License

