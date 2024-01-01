rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035093
Man skiing on an un-named peak in the South Fork of the Salmon Watershed Idaho in the Payette National Forest near Yellow…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man skiing on an un-named peak in the South Fork of the Salmon Watershed Idaho in the Payette National Forest near Yellow Pine, Idaho, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4035093

View CC0 License

Man skiing on an un-named peak in the South Fork of the Salmon Watershed Idaho in the Payette National Forest near Yellow Pine, Idaho, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More